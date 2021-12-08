Wed, Dec 08, 2021 @ 09:34 GMT
EURUSD Seeks Support

By Orbex

The euro bounced higher after the bloc’s Q3 GDP beat expectations. A previous rebound was capped by the 20-day moving average, suggesting that the bearish sentiment still prevails.

The RSI’s double top in the overbought area has prompted short-term buyers to take profit. The pair has met support above 1.1240. The bulls will need to lift offers around 1.1330 before they could attract momentum buyers.

A bearish breakout would send the price to the floor at 1.1190. Its breach would trigger a new round of sell-off.

