Thu, Dec 09, 2021 @ 12:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Survives Above 1.1300, Neutral Phase

EURUSD Survives Above 1.1300, Neutral Phase

By XM.com

EURUSD is retreating from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward wave from 1.1908 to 1.1185 at 1.1355. The price is currently testing the Ichimoku cloud and is moving towards the flat 40- and 20-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The RSI posted a descending move in the positive territory, while the MACD oscillator is moving with weak momentum above its trigger and zero lines.

If the pair continues the decline, immediate support could come from the 40- and then the 20-period SMAs at 1.1303 and 1.1295 respectively, ahead of the 1.1233 low. Below these obstacles, the bears could open the way for revisiting the 17-month low of 1.1185.

In the positive scenario, a rebound off the Ichimoku cloud could lead the market until the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.1355 again, while steeper increases may retest the 1.1385 barrier, taken from the peak of November 30. Even stronger upside pressures could push the market towards the 200-period SMA at 1.1415.

All in all, EURUSD has been in a neutral phase in the short-term as it has failed to post a clear directional move over the last two weeks. A break beyond the 200-period SMA would shift the outlook to bullish, while any declines below the 17-month low of 1.1185 would endorse the long-term bearish view.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.