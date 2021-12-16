Daily Technical Analysis

Thu, Dec 16, 2021 @ 08:35 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1288

During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair made yet another unsuccessful attempt at breaching the critical support zone at 1.1260 and bounced back into the range between 1.1260 and 1.1320 in which it was trading since the start of the week. Either the bulls or the bears could receive the necessary boost to breach either of the borders of the range today at 12:45 GMT, when the European Central Bank rate decision will be announced, as well as during the follow-up press conference (13:30 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1320 1.1460 1.1259 1.1205
1.1366 1.1500 1.1205 1.1180

USD/JPY

Current level – 114.08

The Ninja breached the resistance level of 113.80 and is headed towards the next resistance at 114.50. A possible breach of this level could pave the way towards the next resistance at 114.90, followed by the local peak at 115.40. In the negative direction, the mentioned level of 113.80 is now acting as a support.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
114.50 114.90 113.80 112.75
114.90 115.37 113.04 110.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3252

The support level of 1.3206 managed to resist the bearish pressure and the forecast is for a retracement and a test of the resistance level of 1.3296, which could pave the way towards the next resistance at 1.3360. In the negative direction, the major support lies at 1.3206. Today, increased trading activity can be expected around the announcement of the Bank of England interest rate decision (12:00 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3296 1.3360 1.3206 1.2900
1.3360 1.3440 1.3150 1.2800

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
