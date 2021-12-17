EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Is Firmer But Still Moving Within Extended Range

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro is consolidating under two-week high after being dragged by stronger pound after BoE surprise rate hike and inflated by weaker dollar post-Fed.

Near-term action remains within a consolidation range above new 2021 low (1.1186) and lacking clearer direction signal, as daily studies are still mixed.

Violation of key near-term barrier at 1.1379 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186) would generate positive signal for continuation of stalled recovery from 1.1186 low, while repeated close within the range would keep the pair in directionless mode.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three consecutive weekly Dojis add to neutral scenario, with focus on this week’s close which would provide more evidence whether bulls eventually regained traction or range-trading will extend into fifth week.

Res: 1.1360, 1.1379, 1.1400, 1.1439.

Sup: 1.1305, 1.1288, 1.1221, 1.1186