Gold softens as the US dollar edged higher. A surge above 1788 and then 1808 has prompted the bears to cover.

The precious metal is looking for support after the breakout stalled with an overextended RSI. A bearish MA cross may weigh on short-term sentiment.

The base of the initial breakout around 1770 is key support. A deeper correction would lead to the daily support at 1753, a critical level to keep the rebound relevant. Gold may climb towards 1850 if the bulls succeed in pushing above 1814.