Wed, Dec 22, 2021 @ 13:15 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Surpasses Short-Term SMAs, Weak Momentum

USDJPY Surpasses Short-Term SMAs, Weak Momentum

By XM.com

USDJPY is advancing above the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) after a month but the outlook is still neutral. The MACD oscillator is holding above its trigger and zero lines, but the momentum is very weak, while the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50, both mirroring the sideways move in the short-term.

If the price successfully overcomes the 114.25 immediate resistance, the next stop could come from the almost five-year high of 115.50. Rising above this level, the 118.60 barrier, registered in January 2017 may pause the upward move.

On the flip side, a decline below the near-term SMAs could take the bears towards the 112.70 support and the inside swing high from September 30 at 112.07. Slipping below this level, the long-term ascending trend line may halt the bearish move at 111.60, while even lower the 200-day SMA around 110.80 is acting as strong support.

All in all, any moves beneath the 200-day SMA could switch the current outlook to bearish, though a climb beyond the five-year high could endorse the long-term bullish trend.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.