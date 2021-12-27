Gold Price Correcting Lower and Trading Below $1810

Mon, Dec 27, 2021 @ 18:42 GMT
By FXOpen

Gold price found support near $1,785 and started an upside correction against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,800 level to move into a short-term positive zone.

Besides, there was a break above the $1,805 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. However, the price is struggling to clear the $1,812 zone. It is now correcting lower and trading below $1,810 on FXOpen.

The price is testing a key bullish trend line at $1,804 on the hourly chart. The first key support on the downside is near the $1,800 level, below which there is a risk of more downsides. In the stated case, the price could test $1,780.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,810 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,812 level, above which the price could rise towards the $1,820 level.

