USD/CAD Could Resume Upside Unless 1.2765 Fails

Thu, Dec 30, 2021 @ 05:44 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/CAD started a downside correction from the 1.2965 zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2820 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD is facing a major hurdle near the 1.1350 resistance zone.
  • Gold price failed to surpass $1,815 and started a downside correction.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

The US Dollar failed to clear the 1.3000 zone against the Canadian Dollar. USD/CAD started a downside correction and traded below 1.2900.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair failed to stay above the key 1.2880 support level. It even spiked below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) but stayed well above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The pair is now consolidating above 1.2780 and is facing resistance near 1.2820. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2820 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the 1.2870 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2963 swing high to 1.2777 low. A clear move above 1.2870 could start a fresh increase towards the 1.3000 level.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the 1.2780 level. A downside break below the 1.2780 support could spark a move below 1.2765. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.2680 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still facing a strong resistance near the 1.1350 zone. A clear move above 1.1350 could start a major increase.

Economic Releases

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 205K, versus 205K previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

