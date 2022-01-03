Mon, Jan 03, 2022 @ 17:24 GMT
Gold Price Started a Fresh Increase from the $1,790 Support

By FXOpen

Gold price found support near $1,790 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,808 level to move into a short-term positive zone.

Besides, there was a break above the $1,820 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price is now facing resistance near the $1,830 level and might correct lower.

An initial support on the downside is near the $1,822 level. first key support on the downside is near the $1,818 level and a bullish trend line on the hourly chart, below which there is a risk of more downsides. In the stated case, the price could test $1,800 on FXOpen.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,830 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,842 level, above which the price could rise towards the $1,860 level.

