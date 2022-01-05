USD/CAD Analysis: Reveals New Support Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

At mid-day on Tuesday, the USD/CAD declined and confirmed the existence of a support zone at 1.2668/1.2677. Meanwhile, the pair appeared to be almost ignoring the 50-hour simple moving average, the weekly simple pivot point and the previous low and high-level zone at 1.2710/1.2730.

A surge of the pair might find resistance in this week’s high levels near 0.7265/0.7280. In addition, note the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.2770. Above the zone, the weekly R1 simple pivot point could act as resistance at 1.2789.

On the other hand, a decline would have to pass the 1.2668/1.2677 zone, before aiming at 1.2595/1.2620.