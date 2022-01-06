Thu, Jan 06, 2022 @ 04:16 GMT
Crude Oil Price Surges, Next Hurdle At $80

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $72.00 support zone.
  • It broke a couple of bearish trend lines near $76.00 and $77.00 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.
  • EUR/USD is still struggling near the 1.1380 resistance zone.
  • The US ISM Services Index could decline from 69.1 to 66.9 in Dec 2021.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

This week, crude oil price started a major increase from the $68.00 zone against the US Dollar. It broke many hurdles near $70.00 and $72.00 to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price gained pace above the $74.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

There was also a break above a couple of bearish trend lines near $76.00 and $77.00. The price is now showing positive signs above the $76.50 level. It even spiked above the $78.00 level. If the bulls remain in action, there are chances of a move towards the $80.00 level.

The next major resistance is near the $82.00 level. An immediate support on the downside is near the $76.50 level. The first major support is near $75.50. Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $73.20 support.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still struggling to gain momentum for a clear move above the 1.1380 and 1.1400 levels.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • German Consumer Price Index for Dec 2021 (YoY) (Prelim) – Forecast +5.1%, versus +5.2% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for Dec 2021 (MoM) (Prelim) – Forecast +0.4%, versus -0.2% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 197K, versus 198K previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for Feb 2021 – Forecast 66.9, versus 69.1 previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

