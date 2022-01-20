Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $85

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $80.00 resistance.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $83.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD.

EUR/USD declined to 1.1310, and GBP/USD found support near 1.3565.

Gold price remained well bid above the $1,800 support zone.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

This week, crude oil price started a major increase above the $82.50 resistance against the US Dollar. It broke many hurdles near $83.00 and $84.20 to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD, the price gained pace above the $85.00 level. The price settled well above the $85.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (4-hours, red) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

The bulls pushed the price above the $86.50 level. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise towards the $88.00 level. The next major resistance is near $90.00, where the bears might take a stand.

An immediate support on the downside is near the $85.50 level. The first major support is near $84.50. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $83.50 on the same chart.

Any more losses could open the doors for a move towards the $82.20 support. In the stated case, there is also a risk of a move towards the $81.50 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair declined heavily below the 1.1380 level, but the bulls were active above 1.1300. Besides, GBP/USD also started a fresh increase from the 1.3565 zone.

