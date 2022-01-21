Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 09:43 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Finds Significant Support at 200-day SMA for Further Declines

USDCAD Finds Significant Support at 200-day SMA for Further Declines

By XM.com

USDCAD has found strong support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMAs) over the last few sessions, remaining above the 1.2500 psychological number. The RSI indicator is also appearing weak in the negative region, while the stochastic oscillator is heading up after the bullish crossover within the %K and %D lines in the oversold zone.

In case the pair changes its very short-term neutral direction to the upside, the bulls will probably challenge the 1.2600 round number, taken from the inside swing low of December 2021. A break higher, could last until the one-year high of 1.2960. Further up the area around 1.3175 could be another potential obstacle for upward movements.

Alternatively, additional declines, penetrating the 200-day SMA may drive the price towards the 1.2390 support before 1.2285 comes into view. Beneath the latter, the 1.2200 handle could another level in focus.

Summarizing, USDCAD maintains a bullish bias in the long-term picture, whereas in the very short-term it holds a neutral profile.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.