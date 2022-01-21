Fri, Jan 21, 2022 @ 12:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Nears Key Support as January's Sell-off Sharpens

GBPJPY Nears Key Support as January’s Sell-off Sharpens

By XM.com

GBPJPY continues to trend southwards so far this month following the peak at a two-month high of 157.75, with the price recently slipping back below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) to reach a new low at 154.39 on Friday.

The pair is decelerating within the lower bearish Bollinger zone and the momentum indicators are painting a gloomy picture for the short term as the MACD keeps losing ground below its red signal line and the RSI is entering the bearish territory below 50.

Encouragingly, the long-term ascending trendline from March 2020, which managed to add some footing under the price at the end of December, is within breathing distance around 154.40. A rebound here cannot be excluded as the Stochastics are already comfortably below their 20 oversold level. Also, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 148.96 – 157.75 up leg and the lower Bollinger band are in the neighborhood, increasing the odds for an upside reversal.

Should the bears breach that floor, the pair may weaken towards the 50% Fibonacci of 153.35 and the 50-day SMA. If the 200-day SMA at 153.00 gives way as well, the sell-off may sharpen towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 151.75.

Otherwise, a bounce on the trendline could initially pause between the 23.6% Fibonacci of 155.68 and the 20-day SMA slightly above at 155.91 before it challenges the tough ceiling within the 157.75 – 158.20 territory. The 160.00 psychological mark, last seen in 2016, could be the next target.

In brief, GBPJPY is currently holding a bearish bias. Unless the 154.40 region blocks the way, the sell-off may stretch towards the longer-term SMAs.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.