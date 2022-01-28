Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

After the successful breach of the support zone at 1.1235, the European common currency lost quite a bit of ground against the U.S. dollar. During the early hours of today`s session, the pair is trading at around the zone of 1.1145 and if the bearish attack continues, then a violation of the mentioned support will most likely lead to even more losses and deepen the decline towards the level at 1.1065. If the bulls take control, their first target would be the zone at 1.1235, which is now acting as resistance, followed by the level at 1.1287.

USD/JPY

The dollar continues to gain ground against the yen and the Ninja is currently headed for a test of the resistance zone at 115.63. A successful breach here would strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the currency pair and could help form a rally towards the level at 116.16. If the bullish momentum fades and a correction develops, then it will most likely be limited to the support zone at 114.40. However, if the mentioned level does not hold, then this rally could easily end.

GBP/USD

Similar to the other pairs involving the greenback, here the dollar also appreciated and the pair tested the support zone at 1.3370 from the higher time frames. A successful violation here could lead to new losses for the GBP/USD and lead to a move towards the next target at 1.3340. If the bulls enter the market, then they would most likely attack the zone at 1.3444. A breach of the next level at 1.3520 could lead to a change in the current sentiment of market participants.

EUGERMANY40

The German index regained some of its recent losses and, during the early hours of today`s session, the EUGERMANY40 is trading close to the resistance zone at 15587. A breach of the mentioned resistance would aid the recovery and should pave the way for a test of the next target at 15901. If the bears prevail, then a successful test of the support at 15273 could easily deepen the sell-off towards the support level at 15000.

US30

Trading remained locked in the zone between 34000 and 34445, and at the time of writing the analysis, the US30 is hovering close to the upper border at 34445. Only a successful breach of this border, followed by a violation of the next target at 34811, could lead to a more sustained rally and a move towards the zone at 35524. In the opposite direction, the bears could test the support at 34000, and if they are successful, then the most likely scenario would be for the decline to deepen towards 33418.