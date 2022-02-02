Wed, Feb 02, 2022 @ 08:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Elliott Wave View: Doing A Corrective Bounce

EURUSD Elliott Wave View: Doing A Corrective Bounce

By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott wave view in EURUSD suggests that the pair is doing a corrective bounce to correct the cycle from January 14, 2022 high. While the decline to $1.1120 low has ended wave 1 in an impulse sequence. Up from there, the pair is proposed to be in a wave 2 bounce. However, the bounce so far bounce looks impulsive. Therefore it’s proposed to be in a zigzag correction when we must be in the first leg of the bounce.

Above from $1.1120 low, the initial bounce to $1.1173 high ended small wave (i). A pullback to $$1.11326 low ended wave (ii). Then pair rallies in another 5 waves in a lesser degree cycle to complete the wave (iii) at $1.1278 high. Down from there, wave (iv) pullback ended at $$1.1232 low. Near-term, as far as dips remain above that level the pair should be targeting a minimum $1.1289- $1.1307 area to the upside within wave (v) to end wave ((a)). Which is the inverse 1.236%- 1.618% Fibonacci extension area of wave (iv). Afterward, the pair should see the pullback in wave ((b)) in 3 or 7 swings before the next leg higher in wave ((c)) starts.

EURUSD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.