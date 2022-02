The New Zealand dollar bounced back after the Q4 jobless rate dropped to 3.2%.

The pair saw bids over September 2020’s lows around 0.6530. The RSI’s repeated oversold situation has caught bargain hunters’ attention. However, the directional bias remains bearish.

The kiwi could find resistance at 0.6700 near the 20-day moving average as trend- followers look to sell into strength. 0.6400 would be the next target if the US dollar makes a comeback across the board.