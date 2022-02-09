Wed, Feb 09, 2022 @ 04:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Climbs above the MAs and the Ichimoku Cloud

Gold Climbs above the MAs and the Ichimoku Cloud

By XM.com

Gold recently breached the 1,800 handle and has extended beyond the simple moving averages (SMAs) and the Ichimoku cloud. Although the longer-term averages are endorsing a more neutral trend, the upturn of the 50-period SMA, is suggesting upside momentum is gaining the upper hand.

The short-term oscillators are indicating a positive preference in the price. The MACD, in the positive section, is sustaining its gradual climb above its red trigger line, while advances in the RSI have neared the 70 overbought level. The stochastic %K line has steered back above the 80 level and is sponsoring positive price action in the commodity.

In the positive scenario, gold may struggle to gain further ground past the 1,828-1,832 resistance border, crowded by another barrier overhead at 1,835. If buyers manage to conquer these obstacles, the price may then propel for the 1,851-1857 resistance barricade, extending back to mid-November 2021, which encapsulates the recent two-month high of 1,854.

If the commodity’s price falters at the key resistance, sellers may face an initial tough support zone from the 100-period SMA at 1,818 until the 200-period SMA at 1,813, which includes the cloud’s upper surface. If negative pressures persist, the bears may then meet downside limitations from the support zone from the 1,808 low until the 50-period SMA at 1,804. From here, if gold continues to lose its shine, a dive below the cloud and the 1,800 hurdle could have the price target the 1,786-1,792 support section.

Summarizing, gold is exhibiting a bullish mood above the SMAs and the cloud. That said, the broader neutral bias still prevails.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.