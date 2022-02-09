Gold Price Could Revisit $1,850 If It Breaks This Resistance

Wed, Feb 09, 2022 @ 04:09 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price is gaining pace above the $1,810 and $1,812 resistance levels.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,807 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD started a downside correction from the 1.1480 zone.
  • GBP/USD is consolidating below the 1.3600 resistance zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

After a strong decline, gold price found support near the $1,780 level against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh increase above the $1,788 and $1,800 resistance levels.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price was able to climb above the $1,810 resistance, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,853 swing high to $1,780 low. It is now facing resistance near the $1,828 and $1,830 levels. The next key resistance is near the $1,836 level.

It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,853 swing high to $1,780 low. A clear move above the $1,836 level might send the price towards the $1,850 resistance zone.

If not, the price might correct lower and trade below the $1,812 level. The next major support is near $1,808 and a connecting bullish trend line on the same chart. Any more losses might send the price towards $1,780.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is showing a few negative signs below 1.1480 and 1.1450. Similarly, GBP/USD must surpass 1.3600 to continue higher in the near term.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Wholesale Inventories for Dec 2021 – Forecast +2.1%, versus 2.1% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

