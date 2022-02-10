Thu, Feb 10, 2022 @ 09:41 GMT
EUR/GBP Seeks Support

By Orbex

The euro consolidates gains amid mixed messages from the ECB.

The pair found support at February 2020’s low at 0.8290, and a bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests a potential turnaround. A break above the daily resistance at 0.8405 has put the single currency back on track.

An overbought RSI led momentum traders to take profit. The current pullback is testing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (0.8405) which used to be a resistance. 0.8475 is the main hurdle for the reversal to gain traction.

