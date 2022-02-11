Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

During yesterday’s trading session, the bears took complete control over the market, heading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1395. In case the bears manage to hold their positions and successfully violate this zone, then we may expect a decline of the European currency towards the support at 1.1320. However, only a confirmed breach of the 1.1395 support area would strengthen the negative expectations for a continuation of the downward movement. In case this level resists the pressure of the sellers, then the trading action would most probably remain in the range of 1.1400 – 1.1480.

USD/JPY

The pair tested the resistance at 116.17, but the bulls couldn’t gain enough momentum to breach this level. The expectations are for another test of this level, and if it is successfully breached, then we may witness an impulsive upward movement towards the next resistance at 116.50. A short consolidation in the range of 115.60 – 116.17 is also a possible scenario for today’s trading session.

GBP/USD

The resistance level at 1.3600 was not violated by the bulls, and during yesterday’s trading session, the bears took complete control over the market, heading the pair towards a test of the support at 1.3500. If this level is successfully breached, then the next target would be the support at 1.3437. On the other hand, if this support resists the pressure of the bears, then the trading action would most probably remain in the range of 1.3500 – 1.3600.

EUGERMANY40

In the early hours of today’s trading session, the sell-off continues and the index is headed towards a test of the support at 15300. A confirmed breach of this zone would strengthen the negative expectations for a downward movement towards the support at 15075. If the bulls re-enter the market and hold the price above 15300, then a short correction towards 15570 may happen.

US30

The bears have easily violated the support at 35335 and the downward movement still continues. The bears would most probably try to attack the next support at 34800. However, we may see a short-term upward correction, after which the downtrend may continue. A breach of the support zone at 34800 would significantly boost the sell-off towards 34436.