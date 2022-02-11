Fri, Feb 11, 2022 @ 16:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Above Expectations UK GDP Lifts Sterling But Pivotal 1.3600 Barrier...

GBP/USD Outlook: Above Expectations UK GDP Lifts Sterling But Pivotal 1.3600 Barrier Caps the Action

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable edged higher on Friday, following better than expected UK GDP data which partially offset negative impact from further rise in US inflation that fueled expectations for possible more radical action from Fed.

Fresh advance continued to face strong headwinds at pivotal 1.3600 barrier (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3748/1.3357) after several upticks (yesterday /last week) failed to sustain break above this level.

Technical studies on daily chart show rising bullish momentum and MA’s returning to bullish configuration that supports the action, but magnetic daily cloud twist next week (1.3444) may obstruct fresh bulls.

Neutral mode is expected while the price action stays between 100DMA (1.3503) and 1.3600 mark, with break of either side to generate fresh direction signal. Traders focus on next week’s UK jobs/earnings and inflation data.

Res: 1.3600; 1.3627; 1.3643; 1.3656.
Sup: 1.3553; 1.3532; 1.3503; 1.3450.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.