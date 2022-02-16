EUR/USD Bounces Off Support

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 @ 08:45 GMT
By Orbex

The US dollar retreats as the Fed’s half-point hike in March remains uncertain.

The euro’s break above the daily resistance at 1.1480 boosted buyers’ confidence after a sell-off in January. It bounced off 1.1280 at the base of the recent bullish breakout. The support also is right next to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (1.1265) making it an area of congestion.

A close above the intermediate resistance (1.1370) would attract more buying interest. Then an extension above 1.1490 may fuel a rally towards 1.1600.

