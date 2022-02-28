Mon, Feb 28, 2022 @ 21:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Holding Up Well Despite Ukraine Conflict

EUR/USD Holding Up Well Despite Ukraine Conflict

By Varianse

If there were ever an opportunity for the euro to reach parity with the US dollar, it would have been now. But EUR/USD has held up better than most would have expected given the severity of the Ukraine conflict.

Granted, at the time of writing, the pair is down by some 1.2% since the beginning of last week, but it tested and failed to make a sustained break below the 1.11224-1.11166 region. Had it done so, all eyes would have been on a continuation of the downtrend started in the final quarter of last year.

Instead, EUR/USD, like Ukrainian defence efforts, has faced decent support in the face of severe adversity. Furthermore, there is quite a bit of price congestion/buy zone support for EUR/USD in the 1.08090-1.03529 region.

For the moment, EUR/USD has formed a range between 1.14836 and 1.11224. But recent price congestion points to moves above 1.3700 and below 1.12600 as giving a degree of confidence of potential direction.

Variansehttps://varianse.com/en/who-we-are/about/why-varianse/
Established in 2015, VARIANSE is an award winning global fintech providing cutting-edge tailored trading services to a wide range of clientele, including novice, professional, and algorithmic traders. Led by a team with more than 20 years’ experience gained from top tier investment banks, brokers, and Silicon Valley technology firms, VARIANSE delivers unparalleled market research, trade support and execution across FX, commodities, indices, and equities markets. VARIANSE, is headquartered in Mayfair, London with operations worldwide, regulated by the FCA in the UK, FSC in Mauritius, and LFSA in Malaysia

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.