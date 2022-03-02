Wed, Mar 02, 2022 @ 14:02 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Remains in Negative Mode and Cracks 1.33 Fibo Support

GBP/USD Outlook: Remains in Negative Mode and Cracks 1.33 Fibo Support

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable probed below 1.33 mark and cracked 2022 low (1.3272) posted on Feb 24 when war in Ukraine started but failed to sustain break and holding above pivotal 1.33 level (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3161/1.3748) so far.

Near-term outlook remains grim, as conflict resumes, keeping in play strong risk aversion that lifts the dollar.

Technical studies also point to the downside, as Tuesday’s large bearish daily candle weighs, adding to strengthening negative momentum and moving averages in full bearish on daily chart.

Firm break of 1.33 handle would generate fresh bearish signal and open way for test of Dec 8 low at 1.3161.

Failure to clear 1.33 level would signal extended consolidation but bias will remain with bears while the tops of past three days (1.3435 zone) cap.

Res: 1.3338; 1.3385; 1.3435; 1.3455.
Sup: 1.3300; 1.3271; 1.3240; 1.3197.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.