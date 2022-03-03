USD/JPY Eyes Higher as US Yields Find Support: Elliott Wave Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Stocks are holding support after Fed’s Powell’s encouraging statements on monetary policy tightening, but crude oil keeps moving higher based on the situation in Ukraine.

With recent jump on stocks we also see JPY crosses moving higher, in line with USDJPY. IN fact USDJPY has nice five waves up so looks like more upside can becoming as 10 year US yields finds support. Plenty of pairs trying to stabilize; with GBPJPY and EURJPY making a failure breakdown, while NZDJPY and AUDJPY trying to confirm a break higher.

USDJPY is trading sideways for the last few weeks which now looks more and more like a bullish triangle, so we should be aware of more upside after recent pullback down into final wave E). A Break above 115.85 can lead to a breakout within a new five-wave cycle for the fifth wave, while the price is above recent wave 2) swing low.

USD/JPY 4h Elliott Wave analysis