EURJPY broke key resistnace level 130.00

Likely to rise to resistnace level 132.00

EURJPY recently broke the key resistnace level 130.00, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February .

The breakout of the resistnace level 130.00 accelerated the active short-term correciton (ii).

EURJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistnace level 132.00 (top of the previous correciton (ii) from last month).