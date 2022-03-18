Fri, Mar 18, 2022 @ 09:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Slips Near 200-day SMA and Uptrend Line at 1.2600

USDCAD Slips Near 200-day SMA and Uptrend Line at 1.2600

By XM.com

USDCAD is currently challenging the long-term ascending trend line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around the 1.2600 psychological mark. The price is showing some signs that it would be a penetration of the diagonal line, suggesting the start of a neutral outlook.

According to the technical indicators, the MACD oscillator dived beneath its zero line, strengthening its momentum below trigger line, while the RSI is falling below the neutral threshold of 50. The 20- and 40-day SMAs are ready for a bearish crossover, confirming the recent move.

In case the pair changes its direction to the downside, the bears will probably challenge the previous bottom at 1.2580. A break lower, could last until 1.2450 before moving lower towards the 1.2285 support, taken from the low in October 2021.

Alternatively, a rebound off the uptrend line may drive the price towards the 20- and 40-day SMAs at 1.2730. Above the latter, the 1.2875 resistance, which rejected the market’s actions recently could be another level in focus ahead of the 14-month high of 1.2960.

Summarizing, USDCAD maintains a bearish phase in the short-term picture, and if there is a successful drop beneath the rising trend line it could change the long-term outlook to negative as well.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.