Mon, Mar 21, 2022 @ 07:53 GMT
EUR/USD Recovery Faces Many Challenges

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD started an upside correction from the 1.0800 support zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1120 on the 4-hours chart.
  • GBP/USD could attempt a strong increase above the 1.3200 resistance.
  • Gold price is correcting gains and might decline below $1,900.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro found support near the 1.0800 zone against the US Dollar. EUR/USD started an upside correction and traded above the 1.0950 resistance zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to clear the 1.1000 resistance zone. The bulls were able to push the price above the 1.1050 resistance. There was also a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.1390 swing high to 1.0805 swing low.

Finally, there was a spike above the 1.1100 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). However, there was no clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the 1.1390 swing high to 1.0805 swing low.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1120 on the same chart. The next major resistance is near the 1.1200 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

A clear move above the 1.1200 resistance zone could open the doors for a move towards the 1.1280 and 1.1320 levels.

Conversely, EUR/USD might start a fresh decline below the 1.1000 support zone. The next major support is near the 1.0920 level.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair might soon attempt to gain pace above 1.3200 and 1.3220. Besides, gold price is slowly moving lower towards the $1,880 support zone.

Economic Releases

  • Chicago Fed National Activity Index for Feb 2022 – Forecast 0.29, versus 0.69 previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

