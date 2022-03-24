Thu, Mar 24, 2022 @ 06:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • GBPCHF reversed from resistance level 1.2400
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.2140

GBPCHF recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.2400 (top of the previous wave (a)), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.2400 stopped the previous short-term impulse wave (a) from last month.

GBPCHF can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2140 (which has been reversing the price from December).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.