GBPCHF Wave Analysis

GBPCHF reversed from resistance level 1.2400

Likely to fall to support level 1.2140

GBPCHF recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.2400 (top of the previous wave (a)), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.2400 stopped the previous short-term impulse wave (a) from last month.

GBPCHF can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2140 (which has been reversing the price from December).