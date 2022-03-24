GBPCHF Wave Analysis

- GBPCHF reversed from resistance level 1.2400
- Likely to fall to support level 1.2140
GBPCHF recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.2400 (top of the previous wave (a)), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from February.
The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.2400 stopped the previous short-term impulse wave (a) from last month.
GBPCHF can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2140 (which has been reversing the price from December).