EUR/USD Looks Down for a Bottom: Elliott Wave analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Welcome back to the new trading week, which may stay volatile due to the situation in Ukraine, EU inflation data, and US jobs figures on Friday. We see 10 years US notes still trading lower, now in the fifth wave of five so DXY can be finally breaking out from a triangle and towards 100. Keep in mind that this move on DXY can be final within a higher degree uptrend, so at some point, the price will stop at resistance, ideally later this week.

EURUSD found some support recently, but move from the low is not in five waves for now, so we are still tracking a higher degree downtrend, currently with a pause that appears like a wave 4), now zigzag back to 50% Fib resistance from where price came down at the end of the week. So ideally, the pair is making now another turn south for wave 5).

EUR/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis

