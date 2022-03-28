Mon, Mar 28, 2022 @ 11:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Continues to Slide as Positive Hopes Fade

EURUSD Continues to Slide as Positive Hopes Fade

By XM.com

EURUSD is edging lower toward the 1.0900 handle after bullish developments in the pair were unable to overpower the 1.1100 hurdle. The falling simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the 10-month bearish trend from the May 2021 high of 1.2266.

Currently, the Ichimoku lines indicate that bearish forces remain active, while the short-term oscillators are skewed to the downside. The MACD is south of the zero threshold and looks set to return beneath its red trigger line, while the RSI is gliding towards the 30 oversold level. Moreover, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting additional downward price action in the pair.

To the downside, preliminary support could occur at the 1.0900 border, while moving lower, the 22-month trough of 1.0805 may contest sellers’ efforts to uphold the decline. For sellers to resuscitate the broader descent, downward pressures would need to not only crush the key 1.0805 trough, but subsequently the 1.0726-1.0774 support barrier, linked to the April until mid-May 2020 area of lows. Should the pair surrender extra ground, the critical 1.0635 bottom resulting from the March 2020 collapse could then draw traders’ attention.

On the other hand, if buying interest picks up, resistance could originate from the nearby Ichimoku lines at 1.1044 and 1.1078, along with the neighbouring 1.1100-1.1137 resistance band. Nonetheless, should buyers’ triumph, a successive tough region of resistance from the 50-day SMA at 1.1174 until the 1.1279 obstacle may prove to be more challenging for buyers to surpass. However, successfully piloting above the cloud, the bulls could then jump towards the 1.1400 boundary before eyeing the 1.1484-1.1553 resistance border.

Summarizing, EURUSD is sustaining a sturdy bearish bias below the 1.1100-1.1137 hurdle and the SMAs. A dive beyond the 1.0726-1.0774 barricade is likely to renew strong negative tendencies. Meanwhile, a climb in the price extending past the 1.1279 barrier may inject some optimism in the pair.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.