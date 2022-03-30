Wed, Mar 30, 2022 @ 06:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Struggle Ahead of US GDP Release

Gold Price Struggle Ahead of US GDP Release

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a fresh decline from the $1,965 zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $1,920 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD attempted a recovery wave from 1.0950, and GBP/USD is still above 1.3050.
  • The US Gross Domestic Product could increase 7% in Q4 2021.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price attempted a fresh increase above the $1,950 level against the US Dollar. However, the price failed to clear $1,965 and started another decline.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price declined steadily below the $1,950 support level. There was a close below the $1,920 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The price declined below the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,895 swing low to $1,966 high.

If the bears remain in action, the price may perhaps test the $1,880 support. The next major support is near the $1,850 level. It coincides with the 1.618 Fib extension level of the upward move from the $1,895 swing low to $1,966 high.

On the upside, the price might face resistance near $1,920. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,920 on the same chart. The next key resistance could be $1,960, above which the bulls might aim a test of the $1,980 resistance zone or even $2,000.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair found support near the 1.0950 level and attempted a recovery wave. Besides, GBP/USD remained well bid above the 1.3050 support zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • German Consumer Price Index for March 2022 (YoY) (Prelim) – Forecast +6.3%, versus +5.1% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for March 2022 (MoM) (Prelim) – Forecast +1.6%, versus +0.9% previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product Q4 2021 – Forecast 7% versus previous 7%.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.