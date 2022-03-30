Wed, Mar 30, 2022 @ 10:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Eyes 1.12xx Area: Elliott Wave Analysis

EUR/USD Eyes 1.12xx Area: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

The latest news from Russia-Ukraine negotiations has some positive impact on stocks that are still climbing and searching for resistance. It was the Russian Defence Ministry that announced that they will scale down military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

EURUSD is in new recovery mode in the 4-hour chart, but notice that the wave structure still looks corrective, so we are still tracking a bigger A-B-C corrective rally that can retest 1.12xx resistance area before we will potentially see another decline. Keep in mind that bears may step in only if turns back sharply beneath 1.0940 region. On the other hand, in case if goes impulsively towards 1.13 area, then it may have already found the support.

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Three Price Chart Types That You Should Start Using

Why Do Central Banks Target Inflation?

How to Identify Supply and Demand

Trading Sessions

Greed and Fear in Trading

The Four Letter R-Word

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.