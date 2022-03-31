Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 19:07 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from resistance level 0.8480
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8400

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed down sharply from the strong resistance level 0.8480 (the previous monthly high from February).

The resistance area near the resistance level 0.8480 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band, the daily down channel from May, and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

Given the strongly bearish euro sentiment – EURGBP can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.8400.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.