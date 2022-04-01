Fri, Apr 01, 2022 @ 11:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS 30 Keeps High Ground

US 30 Keeps High Ground

By Orbex

The Dow Jones 30 retreats on profit-taking as the first quarter draws to an end. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that the rebound is picking up steam.

The index hit resistance around 35400 and went horizontal, allowing the bulls to take a breather. Buyers may find relief as the RSI tanks into the oversold area.

A rebound would propel the Dow to February’s high at 35870, where a bullish breakout could resume the uptrend in the medium term. The demand area between 34350 and 34580 is an important level.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.