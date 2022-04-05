Tue, Apr 05, 2022 @ 12:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP Struggles for Support

EUR/GBP Struggles for Support

By Orbex

The euro fell as worries over Europe’s energy supply grew. The current pullback could be an opportunity for the bulls to stake in but they will need to push past 0.8400 to regain control.

The 61.8% (0.8380) Fibonacci retracement level has failed to foster buyers’ interest. The RSI’s double dip into the oversold area may attract some bids.

The demand zone between the daily support (0.8300) and 0.8320 is a critical floor to keep the rebound valid. That said, its breach could trigger a sell-off towards 0.8200.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.