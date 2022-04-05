EUR/GBP Struggles for Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro fell as worries over Europe’s energy supply grew. The current pullback could be an opportunity for the bulls to stake in but they will need to push past 0.8400 to regain control.

The 61.8% (0.8380) Fibonacci retracement level has failed to foster buyers’ interest. The RSI’s double dip into the oversold area may attract some bids.

The demand zone between the daily support (0.8300) and 0.8320 is a critical floor to keep the rebound valid. That said, its breach could trigger a sell-off towards 0.8200.