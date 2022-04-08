Oil Price Moved into a Short-Term Bearish Zone Below $100

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Crude oil price started a downward move from well above the $105 level against the US Dollar. The price declined below the $100 level to move into a short-term bearish zone.

The price even settled below the $98 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $93.35 and is currently showing bearish signs. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $97 on the hourly chart.

An immediate resistance is near the $96.50 level. The next key resistance is near the $97.00 level and the trend line, above which the price might rise steadily towards the $100 resistance level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If not, the price might continue to move down towards the $93.35 low. If there is a downside break below $93.35, the price might accelerate lower to $91.20. Any more losses might call for a test of $90.00 on FXOpen.