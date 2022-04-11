EUR/CAD Struggles to Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar strengthened after a drop in the jobless rate in March. The RSI’s double-dip in the oversold area has attracted some buying interest.

A break above the demand-turned-supply zone around 1.3700 has improved the short-term mood. The origin of the previous sell-off at 1.3840 is a major resistance, as it sits on the 20-day moving average, making it a congestion area.

A bullish close could pave the way for a meaningful rebound. Failing that, a retreat back below 1.3600 may resume the downtrend.