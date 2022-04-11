Mon, Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:01 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/CAD Struggles to Rebound

EUR/CAD Struggles to Rebound

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar strengthened after a drop in the jobless rate in March. The RSI’s double-dip in the oversold area has attracted some buying interest.

A break above the demand-turned-supply zone around 1.3700 has improved the short-term mood. The origin of the previous sell-off at 1.3840 is a major resistance, as it sits on the 20-day moving average, making it a congestion area.

A bullish close could pave the way for a meaningful rebound. Failing that, a retreat back below 1.3600 may resume the downtrend.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.