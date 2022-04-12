EUR/GBP Attempts Rebound

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The sterling softened after Britain’s GDP fell short of expectations in February. The euro found support in the demand zone between 0.8300 and 0.8310, an important level from the daily chart.

The ensuing break above 0.8360 flushed out some selling interests and could pave the way for a sustained bounce. 0.8400 is the next hurdle and its breach may propel the single currency to the previous high (0.8510).

An overbought RSI may cause a temporary pullback and the bulls may see it as an opportunity to join in.