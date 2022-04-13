XAU/USD Bounces Higher

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold rallied after US inflation in March came out less than market participants had expected. The metal’s medium-term uptrend is still intact as long as the price is above the major support at 1895.

The recent consolidation could be an opportunity for the bulls to accumulate. A break above 1965 prompted some sellers to cover. This could also pave the way for a bullish reversal.

1990 is the next hurdle and its breach may send bullion to the March high at 2070. 1940 is the immediate support in case of a pullback.