Wed, Apr 13, 2022 @ 08:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Advances to a Two-Decade High in Overbought Zone

USDJPY Advances to a Two-Decade High in Overbought Zone

By XM.com

USDJPY bulls returned on Wednesday to fight the key 125.27 – 125.85 region after a neutral day, with the price even touching an almost two-decade high of 126.00.

The positive trajectory in the momentum indicators endorse the bullish action in the market, though with the RSI and the Stochastics hovering in the overbought region for a week now, a downside correction would not be a big surprise in the short term.

Nevertheless, a decisive close above the 125.85 bar could confirm additional buying activity likely towards the 127.80 – 129.00 constraining zone last seen in April 2002. Higher, the next obstacle could pop up around 130.50 taken from the first quarter of 2002.

Alternatively, for the bears to come back into play, the price will need to drift below the 125.27 barrier. In this case support could initially develop within the 123.80 – 122.88 territory, where the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is converging. Should sellers persist, the limits around 121.15 may attempt to block any sharper declines towards the 119.42 – 118.36 zone. Still, only a continuation below 116.33 would downgrade the broad positive outlook in the market.

All in all, USDJPY may keep attracting buying interest in the coming sessions, especially if the price manages to claim the 125.85 bar, though some caution is warranted as the price is trading in an overbought zone.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.