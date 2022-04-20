Wed, Apr 20, 2022 @ 21:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Heads South after Peaking at 22-Month High

USDCHF Heads South after Peaking at 22-Month High

By XM.com

USDCHF has been underperforming today, returning below the key 22-month high of 0.9535 that was reached on Tuesday. When looking at the bigger picture, the pair has been developing within an uptrend since June 2020.

The RSI’s momentum is too weak to provide a sustained move higher as it is showing some overbought signs. However, the MACD is stretching its positive move above its trigger and zero lines.

If price action remains above 0.9460 (immediate support), there is scope to test the latest high of 0.9535. Clearing this key level would see additional gains towards April’s 2020 inside swing low at 0.9585. Rising above it would see prices re-test the 0.9760 resistance, taken from the peak on May 2020.

If the 0.9460 support fails, then the focus would shift to the downside towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from 0.8930 at 0.9535 at 0.9390, which if breached, would meet the 0.9380 support. From here, USDCHF would be on path towards the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 0.9340 and 0.9315 respectively, ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci at 0.9300.

Overall, USDCHF has been positive but near-term weakness is expected to remain as long as the market is looking overstretched.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.