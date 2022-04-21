Thu, Apr 21, 2022 @ 08:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Breaks Support

USD/CAD Breaks Support

By Orbex

The Canadian dollar soared after red hot inflation readings in March. The greenback’s struggle to reclaim 1.2670 suggests a lack of momentum from the buy-side.

A fall below 1.2540 triggered a new round of liquidation and further confirmed the bearish RSI divergence. 1.2480 is the next support and an oversold RSI may attract some bargain hunters.

However, there is an expectation of stiff selling pressure around 1.2645 as the mood sours. A deeper correction could send the price below the critical floor at 1.2400.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.