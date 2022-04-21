USD/CAD Breaks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar soared after red hot inflation readings in March. The greenback’s struggle to reclaim 1.2670 suggests a lack of momentum from the buy-side.

A fall below 1.2540 triggered a new round of liquidation and further confirmed the bearish RSI divergence. 1.2480 is the next support and an oversold RSI may attract some bargain hunters.

However, there is an expectation of stiff selling pressure around 1.2645 as the mood sours. A deeper correction could send the price below the critical floor at 1.2400.