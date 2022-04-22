Fri, Apr 22, 2022 @ 12:38 GMT
USDCAD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • USDCAD reversed from support level 1.2450
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2650

USDCAD recently reversed up sharply from the powerful support level 1.2450 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the middle of January).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.2450 created the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line – which stopped the previous minor correction 2.

USDCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.2650 (which stopped the previous waves 1 and (b)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

