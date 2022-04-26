Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

After the breach of the important support at 1.0757, the Euro lost quite a bit of ground against the dollar and the pair tested the support zone at 1.0704. During the early hours of today`s trading, the EUR/USD consolidated around the mentioned level and if the bearish attack continues and this level falls, then the pair will most likely head towards the lows from Мarch 2020 at around 1.0650. The first target for the bulls is the mentioned level at 1.0757, which is currently acting as resistance, followed by the target at 1.0811.

USD/JPY

The bears prevailed, and during the early hours of today`s trading, the currency pair fell below the lower border of the range between 127.60 and 128.75. A confirmed breach here could easily deepen the decline and lead to a sell-off towards the support zone at 126.96, followed by the level at 126.48. If the bulls enter the market, then a violation of the important resistance at 128.75 could easily pave the way for a new attack on the high at 129.38 and would strengthen the positive expectations for the future path of the Ninja.

GBP/USD

The depreciation for the pound against the dollar was limited to the support zone at 1.2709, and at the time of writing the analysis, the Cable is holding positions above the aforementioned level. If the bearish momentum fades and the bulls prevail, then they could lead the pair towards the resistance level at 1.2986, but only a successful violation of the target at 1.3045 could lead to a change in the current sentiment of the market participants. If the sellers remain in control, however, then a new breach attempt of the zone at 1.2709 would be the most probable scenario. If confirmed, this breach could prolong the sell-off and could easily lead to future losses towards 1.2670 for the sterling.

EUGERMANY40

The German index regained some of its recent losses, and after the breach of the resistance at 14034, the price headed for a test of the next target at 14184. A successful violation of the mentioned level could easily lead to a rally and could continue the recovery towards the major zone at 14322. If the bears enter the market instead and manage to violate the level at 14034, then their next support can be found at 13958, followed by the lower target at 13884.

US30

During the tech sector earnings, the sell-off was limited around the zone at 33400, after which the U.S. index staged a massive rally. A successful breach of the resistance zone at 34100 could easily lead to more gains and could head the price for a test of the higher level at 34277, followed by the one at 34449. If the mentioned zone at 34100 defends against the bullish attack, then a new attempt at breaching the low at 33417 would be the most probable scenario, marking the current move as a corrective one.