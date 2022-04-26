Gold at Risk of Bearish Continuation; 1,890 Level in Focus

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold started the week on the wrong foot, drifting below the $1,900 level on Monday after hitting a wall around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,934.

More importantly, the precious metal closed clearly below the tough support of $1,915 after almost two months of consolidation, raising the stakes for additional declines in the coming sessions. The technical indicators back this narrative too as the RSI has slumped below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD has slipped below zero.