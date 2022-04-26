Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Natural gas reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 7.50

Natural gas recently reversed up from the powerful support zone located between the pivotal support 6.50 (former multi-month high from October of 2021), 20-day moving average, upper trendline of the daily up channel from January and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier minor corrective wave 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend – Natural gas can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7.50.