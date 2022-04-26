Tue, Apr 26, 2022 @ 21:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNatural Gas Wave Analysis

Natural Gas Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Natural gas reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 7.50

Natural gas recently reversed up from the powerful support zone located between the pivotal support 6.50 (former multi-month high from October of 2021), 20-day moving average, upper trendline of the daily up channel from January and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier minor corrective wave 2.

Given the clear daily uptrend – Natural gas can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7.50.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.