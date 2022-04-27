Wed, Apr 27, 2022 @ 12:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Appears to Gain Some Steam; Back Near 128.00

USDJPY Appears to Gain Some Steam; Back Near 128.00

By XM.com

USDJPY has lost its positive momentum after the impressive bullish rally towards the 20-year high of 129.40 on April 20, but today it is appearing positive again. In the short-term, the market could retain the negative momentum as the RSI dropped beneath the overbought region and the stochastic oscillator is approaching the oversold territory.

Should the pair stretch south, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 125.75 could provide immediate support before the pair touches the 125.10 barrier. A significant step lower could bring the bearish sentiment into play, sending the price probably towards the 40-day SMA at 122.46. If the sell-off extends, attention could then turn to the 121.27 barrier, taken from the latest lows.

On the flip side, the multi-year high of 129.40 may halt upside movements as it did in the previous weeks, while more increases could meet the 130.00 psychological mark. More bullish actions could drive the market until the next resistance at 135.20, registered in January 2002.

In the medium-term picture, USDJPY has been trading bullish in the past six months after the close above 112.40. If there is also a climb beyond the 130.00 round number, this would endorse the strong positive outlook.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.