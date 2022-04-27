Wed, Apr 27, 2022 @ 18:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Sellers Look to Drive the Precious Metal Lower

Gold Sellers Look to Drive the Precious Metal Lower

By XM.com

Gold’s one-week decline from the 2,000 price vicinity has steered the commodity slightly beneath the 1,900 handle. The rolling over of the simple moving averages (SMAs), and the near completion of bearish crossovers of the longer-term 200-period SMA by the 50- and 100-period SMAs, are signals, which endorse the bearish trend in the yellow metal.

Presently, the short-term oscillators are suggesting that buyers are fighting to overturn the bearish mood in the commodity. The MACD, south of the zero threshold, is hovering above its upward creeping red trigger line, while the now pointing higher RSI, is flirting with the 30 oversold barrier. Meanwhile, the negative charge in the stochastic oscillator is a bit shaky as the %K line has flattened beneath its %D line.

For the recent descent to intensify, the price would need to simultaneously dive past the March trough of 1,890 and the 1,878-1,886 support base that stretches back to mid-February. Extending beyond the lower Bollinger band, which is contained in this foundation, the commodity could then target the 1,842-1,851 barricade before sinking to challenge the 1,820 trough, recorded on February 11.

Alternatively, if buying interest picks up and pushes the price over the 1,900 hurdle, the bulls could then jump to test the 1,912-1,922 resistance border, which took shape around the early part of April, and includes the mid-Bollinger band. If buying pressures endure, buyers could be encouraged to challenge the resistance section between the 1,937 and 1,947 levels, fortified by the SMAs.

Summarizing, gold is exhibiting a negative bearing, which could significantly intensify with a break below the 1,878-1,886 support.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.